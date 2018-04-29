Amanda Holden's husband often puts her on the ''naughty step.''

The 'Britain's Got Talent' judge has never been one to hold back when it comes to discussing her sex life, marriage and fantasies but she has admitted her oversharing often lands her in hot water with her partner Chris Hughes and he tells her off.

Speaking to the Daily Star on Sunday newspaper, she said: ''Obviously there are personal things which I would not broadcast.

''But I regret saying things every week - and Chris puts me on the naughty step. He says, 'I can't believe you would say that Mandy'.''

The 47-year-old actress was left red faced a few months ago when she revealed on national television that she and Chris - with whom she has daughters Alexa, 12, and Hollie, six - like to spice things up occasionally with her ''magic box'' of sex toys.

Amanda made the jaw-dropping revelation while interviewing Penelope Wilton over her role in 'Brief Encounters', which focuses on raunchy Ann Summers parties in the 1980s, as she stood in for Lorraine Kelly on her early morning show 'Lorraine'.

Penelope, 70, who plays a woman who holds the controversial parties in the new comedy, said: ''Quite apart from anything else, it wasn't just the money, it was that women suddenly were able to have fun.''

To which Amanda added: ''Exactly, and I think I can say that we all know what we're talking about. It's early morning and there are children at home but everyone's got a magic box in their house, somewhere! Full of everything...''

However, the blonde beauty has since said the couple hardly ever get frisky between the sheets anymore because they're both so wrapped up in their careers.

She said: ''He's prioritised after the fish. We're both so busy. It's about trying to carve out a bit of time for us. We have to explain to the girls that they must go to bed and let us have time alone, which is hard. My poor husband - he's so far down the list.''