Amanda Holden won't leave the house without false eyelashes.

The 46-year-old actress - who has daughters Lexi, 11, and five-year-old Hollie with husband Chris Hughes - takes a lot of pride in her appearance and though she admits she sounds ''high maintenance'', it makes her feel good to know she looks good.

She said: ''My grandmother used to say, 'Never let your husband see you without make-up on'.

''While I'm not that strict, I do take a lot of pride in my appearance.

''I never wear a full face of make-up around the house but I do like to put on a set of false eyelashes in the morning before the school run.

''I know that sounds high maintenance, but if I have them on, I feel like I can walk out of the house and I'll still look OK.''

Though Amanda normally doesn't diet, she is very strict with her eating regime when she's filming the 'Britain's Got Talent' live shows because she has to fit into designer gowns in ''stupid Barbie sizes''.

She said: ''My regime ahead of the live shows is very strict because I get so scrutinised for how I look.

''The dresses I wear tend to be straight off the catwalk. They're often stupid Barbie sizes so I have to be really fit to wear them.

''I never diet but around that time I like to follow Jason Vale's 5:2 juice diet where I drink only juices two days a week.

''I'll also start working out regularly and I have a few collagen wave facials too.''

And the former 'Cutting It' star spends months planning her outfits for the show.

She said: ''It comes around so fast but it really is my favourite job of the year.

''My stylist, Angie Smith, is coming over soon to have a strategy meeting about what I'll be wearing.

''Angie is great at upping the ante year after year.''