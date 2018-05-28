Amanda Holden doesn't diet.

The 'Britain's Got Talent' judge - who is a vegetarian - has admitted she's really relaxed when it comes to what she eats but she does like to do bootcamp every year.

Speaking to the Daily Mail's Femail, she said: ''I go to a fitness camp in Portugal before the live shows. I'm a vegetarian, so for me it's lots of avocado, chickpeas, and quinoa salads as well as hikes and boxing. It's really good for your mindset, rather like unplugging your computer and plugging it back in.

''There are an awful lot of people who watch 'BGT' [more than 8 million last year] so I want to look the best I can. Alesha Dixon is the same. 'BGT' is like going into the boxing ring. You train for it. You look your best for it and then you do the rounds.

''But the entire thing only takes up a few weeks. You can't live like that all the time. I practise a form of yoga, which is more to do with breath control and strength than getting sweaty, and I run every morning, but I love a glass of wine and going out.''

The 47-year-old actress - who has two children Alexa, 12, and Hollie, six, with her husband Chris Hughes - also credits being an older mother to her youthful glow.

She explained: ''I drink loads of water -- a lot of coconut water -- but I think it's genetic because my nan looks amazing at 97.

''I also think having children as an older mum -- or 'geriatric mum'.''