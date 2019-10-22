Amanda Holden has broken her leg.

The 'Britain's Got Talent' judge has undergone an emergency operation to have a metal plate fitted in her fibula after she snapped the bone in two places while on an inflatable assault cause with her daughter Hollie, seven, in the sea in Europe.

The 48-year-old actress told The Sun newspaper's TV column: ''I suffered a nasty fall while climbing with the family during our half-term holiday.

''I had an operation on Friday and a metal plate was fitted.''

Despite the nasty break, she has told bosses at Heart FM, where she co-hosts the breakfast show with Jamie Theakston, that she will be back at work next week.

A source explained: ''Amanda was enjoying some well-earned family time and was throwing herself into playing with her daughters at the seaside.

''She lost her footing while climbing on an inflatable assault course with her daughter and fell into the sea. She received urgent medical attention at a hospital and now just wants to be at home and in her own bed where she can rest up before returning to work next week.''

Amanda - who was on holiday with her husband Chris Hughes and other daughter Alexa, 13 - is now trying to get around with the help of crutches, which means she probably won't be able to walk around the house naked like she usually does.

Appearing on 'Heart Radio' recently, Hollie was asked by Jamie about the star's most embarrassing trait, and she replied: ''She goes naked all around the house.''

The youngster admitted it does annoy her, but she revealed her mother will always have a ''dressing gown'' on hand in the event a visitor pops by.

She added: ''Well every time rings the doorbell, she has to put a dressing gown on really quickly and when they leave she takes it off!''

However, Amanda didn't seem embarrassed by her daughter's on air revelation.

She quipped: ''I like to feel free, what can I say?''