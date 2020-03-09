Amanda Bynes is ''really upset'' about her split from fiancé Paul Michael, whom she got engaged to just three weeks ago.
The 'She's The Man' star split recently from Paul just three weeks after announcing their engagement on social media, and sources have now said Amanda isn't ''taking it well at all'' in the wake of their break-up.
An insider said: ''Amanda is really upset about it and not taking it well at all.''
Paul confirmed the split on Sunday (08.03.20), and sources claim he ended the romance after realising it ''couldn't go forward'' because of Amanda's conservatorship, which meant her mother had the final say on whether the pair got married.
The source told Us Weekly magazine: ''Paul realised the relationship just couldn't go forward because of the obstacles of the conservatorship and Amanda must live at a sober living facility.''
Over the weekend, Paul told In Touch magazine he still sees Amanda, 33, as his ''best friend'', but confirmed they are no longer together.
Asked whether they've ended their engagement, he said: ''We did. I love her, though - she's my best friend.''
News of the split comes after it was reported Amanda's mother Lynn Bynes was reportedly intent on blocking her daughter's proposed marriage to Paul, feeling it wasn't in her best interest to tie the knot.
Explaining how the process works, Neama Rahmani, the president of West Coast Trial Lawyers, recently said: ''As Amanda's conservator, her mother has responsibility over her daughter's decision-making, including whether or not to allow her to marry.
''If Amanda's parents did not consent to the marriage, they can petition the court to annul the marriage on the basis of Amanda's 'unsound mind.'''
As well as being under conservatorship - which she has been under since 2014 - Amanda is currently staying in a sober living house after spending time in treatment last year, and told fans last month she has been ''sober for over a year''.
