Amanda Bynes is being lined up to return to television screens.

The troubled actress removed herself from the limelight two years ago after she suffered a very public meltdown but it looks like bosses at Nickelodeon - the network that gave the star her first big role - are desperate to get her back on the channel.

A source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column that producers have been trying to ''reach'' the 31-year-old beauty to discuss the possibility of starring in a new show and they are keen that they can find a way to ''work with her again in a positive and healthy way. She has a tremendous amount of talent.''

Amanda is certainly no stranger to the popular US children's network as she first worked with the bosses there at the age of 10 when she bagged a role in 'All That' and then later starred as herself in 'The Amanda Show' from 1992 until 2002.

However, it's not known if the brunette beauty would be willing to jump back into television as she's just completed a second year at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Orange County, California, after she enrolled after a rehab stint.

Amanda hasn't had the easiest few years as she was busted for Driving Under the Influence in 2012 and that kickstarted somewhat of a downward spiral for her.

A few months later she was charged with two hit and runs although these were later dismissed following a financial settlement between her and the victims.

In 2014, Amanda's DUI charge was dropped and she was sentenced to three years probation as part of a plea deal. She also had her licence taken away.

She found herself in hot water once again later that tear when she was caught whizzing around the streets of Los Angeles in a car with a suspended licence.

During this time she was also arrested at her home for possession of marijuana, attempting to tamper with evidence and reckless endangerment.

She also raised a few eyebrows following a series of bizarre rants on Twitter and was later placed on psychiatric hold and under the conservatorship of her mother.

She was released from the facility early and went on to focus on her fashion dreams.