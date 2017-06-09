Amanda Bynes is set to return to acting.

The troubled actress retired from acting in 2012 and removed herself from the limelight entirely two years ago when she suffered a very public meltdown, but has now revealed she's ready to pick up a script once again as she wants to make a return to television.

Giving her first televised interview in four years to Diana Madison on American television programme 'Good Morning America', Amanda said: ''I do miss acting and I have something surprising to tell you: I'm going to start acting again. I want to do TV. Maybe a few guest spots on some shows that I'm a fan of and maybe another TV show where I'm the star of it.''

The star also added she is ''very realistic'' about her acting goals and said she knows she has to ''take it step by step.''

Amanda first gained fame in the late 1990s when she starred in Nickelodeon's 'All That', before going on to star in eponymously titled 'The Amanda Show' between 1999 and 2002.

The 31-year-old star then progressed to movies, with starring roles in the likes of 'She's The Man', 'Hairspray', and 'Easy A'.

Although the star hasn't announced what shows she will be taking part in, it was previously reported Nickelodeon were desperate to get her back on the channel and have been trying to ''reach'' the beauty to discuss the possibility of starring in a new show.

Amanda's new lease of life comes after she was busted for Driving Under the Influence in 2012, which kickstarted somewhat of a downward spiral for her.

A few months later she was charged with two hit and runs, although these were later dismissed following a financial settlement between her and the victims.

In 2014, Amanda's DUI charge was dropped and she was sentenced to three years probation as part of a plea deal, in which she also had her licence taken away.

She found herself in hot water once again later that year when she was caught whizzing around the streets of Los Angeles in a car with a suspended licence.

During this time she was also arrested at her home for possession of marijuana, attempting to tamper with evidence and reckless endangerment.