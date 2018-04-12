Amanda Bynes is being ''terrorised'' by fake Twitter accounts.

The 32-year-old actress has made repeated requests to the social media company asking for imposters to be removed from the site but have had her legal pleas turned down, despite some fake accounts allegedly claiming to be the 'Easy A' star - who has struggled with mental health issues in the past - and asking for money to help pay medical bills.

Amanda's lawyer, Tamar Arminak, told People magazine: ''At the end of the day, if an account is getting attention and buzz Twitter isn't taking it down.

''Even if it's mocking someone who is mentally ill. It's mocking mental illness as a whole and letting this imposter terrorise Amanda with every tweet.

''I sent demand letters telling Twitter to take down the account because it was impersonating her, bullying her, asking for money in her name etc. Twitter came back saying it was a parody account and refused to take it down.

''I'm the biggest proponent of the First Amendment, but what is there to parody about mental illness? Why is that funny? Why is what happened to this kid parody-worthy?''

When asked for comment, Twitter said they don't discuss individual users' accounts.

Amanda has used her own Twitter page to warn her fans against fake accounts in the past.

She posted last year: ''I am not @persianla27. I am not getting married and I am not pregnant. I don't understand why twitter won't take @persianla27 down.

''I have asked repeatedly. This person continues to impersonate and harass me and twitter needs to take the account down. (sic)''

She later wrote: ''I repeat: I am not @persianla27. She got into my private instagram somehow and took all my photos and videos. (sic)''

The 'She's the Man' actress has kept herself out of the public eye in recent years and rarely uses social media any more.

In February, she shared a picture of herself and friends having dinner, and before that she hadn't posted since April 2017, when she ended a two-year social media break by posting a photo of herself and a pal with a large display of pink and white flowers.