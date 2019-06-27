Amanda Bynes is reportedly still staying at an in-patient facility.

The 33-year-old troubled star checked herself into a mental health facility in Los Angeles following a ''stress-induced relapse'' earlier this year but was given a day pass on Monday (24.06.19) so that she could attend her graduation from Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising because she's been doing well in treatment.

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight' that the former Disney actress got ''a day pass because she's been doing well enough in treatment.''

After attending the graduation, which took place at the Staples Center, Amanda went straight back to the mental health facility to continue treatment.

Back in April, Amanda's lawyer told reporters that the actress is on the road to recovery ahead of her planned comeback to the entertainment industry.

Tamar Arminak said at the time: ''I can tell you she's doing remarkably well, under the circumstances. This time around, she realised herself, after the Paper Magazine interview spread, that she really wasn't feeling like herself, all of the sudden. She wanted to address it right away before going back into showbusiness and exploring showbusiness again.''

Meanwhile, in December, Leslie Grossman claimed Amanda will have ''no problem'' making her acting comeback.

The actress is a long-time friend of the 'Easy A' star - who took a break from her career in 2010 amid struggles with addiction and mental health issues - but her pal is still confident she can make a successful return to the TV and movie industry.

Leslie said: ''She's doing fantastic, she really is.

''She looks beautiful, and she's very eager to get back into acting, which I think she'll have no problem with. I think everyone wants to see her doing something.''