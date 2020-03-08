Amanda Bynes has split from her fiance Paul Michael.

The 33-year-old actress and Paul have called off their engagement three weeks after announcing the news via social media, although Michael has insisted they remain close friends despite their split.

Asked whether they've ended their engagement, he told In Touch magazine: ''We did. I love her, though - she's my best friend.''

Prior to that, Amanda prompted speculation about their split by deleting images of Paul from her Instagram account.

The couple - who first met around three months ago - got engaged on Valentine's Day, and they shared their happy news on Instagram soon afterwards.

Amanda posted an image of her sparkling diamond ring on the photo-sharing platform and captioned the eye-catching snap: ''Engaged to tha love of my life. (sic)''

However, Amanda - who has struggled with substance abuse and legal issues over recent years - cannot legally get married without the permission of the judge in her conservatorship case, as well as her mother Lynn.

Her mother is Amanda's conservator, and she was reportedly intent on blocking her daughter's proposed marriage to Paul, feeling it wasn't in her best interest to tie the knot.

Explaining how the process works, Neama Rahmani, the president of West Coast Trial Lawyers, recently said: ''As Amanda's conservator, her mother has responsibility over her daughter's decision-making, including whether or not to allow her to marry.

''If Amanda's parents did not consent to the marriage, they can petition the court to annul the marriage on the basis of Amanda's 'unsound mind.'''

The Hollywood star hasn't appeared in a movie since 'Easy A' in 2010 because of her personal troubles.