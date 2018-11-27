American actress Amanda Bynes has admitted that her drug use made her hate her own appearance.
Amanda Bynes' drug use led her to hate her own appearance.
The 32-year-old actress has spent the last few years away from the spotlight after her drug abuse caused her career to spiral downwards, and Amanda - who claims to have been sober for the last four years - has now revealed how her use of Adderall undermined her ability to perform on the set of the 2011 movie 'Hall Pass'.
Amanda - who was replaced by Alexandra Daddario shortly after filming began - confessed: ''When I was doing 'Hall Pass', I remember being in the trailer and I used to chew the Adderall tablets because I thought they made me [more] high [that way].
''I remember chewing on a bunch of them and literally being scatterbrained and not being able to focus on my lines or memorise them for that matter.''
Amanda - who first experimented with drugs during her teenage years - can still vividly remember the drugs causing her to hate her own on-screen appearance.
Despite this, the actress has rubbished suggestions she was fired from the movie.
She told PAPER magazine: ''I remember seeing my image on the screen and literally tripping out and thinking my arm looked so fat because it was in the foreground or whatever and I remember rushing off set and thinking, 'Oh my god, I look so bad.'
''I made a bunch of mistakes but I wasn't fired. I did leave ... it was definitely completely unprofessional of me to walk off and leave them stranded when they'd spent so much money on a set and crew and camera equipment and everything.''
Amanda - who suffered a very public breakdown before entering rehab - remembers having a similar feeling while watching 'Easy A', her last film project before her acting hiatus.
She admitted: ''I literally couldn't stand my appearance in that movie and I didn't like my performance. I was absolutely convinced I needed to stop acting after seeing it.
''I was high on marijuana when I saw that but for some reason it really started to affect me. I don't know if it was a drug-induced psychosis or what, but it affected my brain in a different way than it affects other people. It absolutely changed my perception of things.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Smarter than your average teen comedy, this snappy movie knows how to keeps us laughing....
As Hairspray opens, director Adam Shankman's camera parts the clouds and peers down from the...
Sixteen years after the release of the original film, New Line Cinema is bringing a...
Bullies suck!As a youngster I faced my fair share of bullies, and like the lead...
What is it about fancy prep schools that makes them the de facto setting for...
The 1995 release of Pixar's Toy Story forever altered the world of animated cinema. In...
Bullies suck!As a youngster I faced my fair share of bullies, and like the lead...
Don't be fooled by the title. Despite being named after a Christina Aguilera song,...
With its expensive but largely characterless voice castand an off-the-shelf follow-your-dreams plot retooled for a...
Knowing full well that the audience for "What a Girl Wants" would consist almost entirely...