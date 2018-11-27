Amanda Bynes thinks she ''ruined'' her career through Twitter and she is still ''ashamed and embarrassed'' by a lot of her posts.
Amanda Bynes thinks she ''ruined'' her career through Twitter.
The 'Easy A' actress admitted she is ''really ashamed and embarrassed'' about a period in her life when she a lot of drugs and posted a number of bizarre and hurtful messages about her family and other celebrities, including some infamously vulgar posts about Drake, and the comments still ''eat away'' at her.
She said: ''I'm really ashamed and embarrassed with the things I said. I can't turn back time but if I could, I would. And I'm so sorry to whoever I hurt and whoever I lied about because it truly eats away at me. It makes me feel so horrible and sick to my stomach and sad.
''Everything I worked my whole life to achieve, I kind of ruined it all through Twitter. It's definitely not Twitter's fault -- it's my own fault.''
The 32-year-old actress even made the ''really foolish'' decision to announce her retirement on the microblogging site.
Speaking to Paper magazine for their Break the Internet issue, she said: ''I saw it and I was convinced that I should never be on camera again and I officially retired on Twitter, which was, you know, also stupid.
''If I was going to retire [the right way], I should've done it in a press statement -- but I did it on Twitter. Real classy!
''But, you know, I was high and I was like, 'You know what? I am so over this' so I just did it. But it was really foolish and I see that now. I was young and stupid.''
Amanda - who has been sober for four years - admitted her substance abuse ''messed up'' her brain and turned her into a different person.
She said: ''My advice to anyone who is struggling with substance abuse would be to be really careful because drugs can really take a hold of your life.
''Everybody is different, obviously, but for me, the mixture of marijuana and whatever other drugs and sometimes drinking really messed up my brain. It really made me a completely different person. I actually am a nice person. I would never feel, say or do any of the things that I did and said to the people I hurt on Twitter.''
And the 'She's The Man' star warned even ''harmless'' drugs can ruin a person's life.
She continued: ''There are gateway drugs and thankfully I never did heroin or meth or anything like that but certain things that you think are harmless, they may actually affect you in a more harmful way. Be really, really careful because you could lose it all and ruin your entire life like I did.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Smarter than your average teen comedy, this snappy movie knows how to keeps us laughing....
As Hairspray opens, director Adam Shankman's camera parts the clouds and peers down from the...
Sixteen years after the release of the original film, New Line Cinema is bringing a...
Bullies suck!As a youngster I faced my fair share of bullies, and like the lead...
What is it about fancy prep schools that makes them the de facto setting for...
The 1995 release of Pixar's Toy Story forever altered the world of animated cinema. In...
Bullies suck!As a youngster I faced my fair share of bullies, and like the lead...
Don't be fooled by the title. Despite being named after a Christina Aguilera song,...
With its expensive but largely characterless voice castand an off-the-shelf follow-your-dreams plot retooled for a...
Knowing full well that the audience for "What a Girl Wants" would consist almost entirely...