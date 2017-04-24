Amanda Bynes has returned to Twitter.

The 31-year-old troubled actress - who has been predominately absent from the social networking site since she was admitted to a psychiatric unit at the end of 2014 - gave fans a nice surprise over the weekend when she shared a photograph online of herself standing next to a beautiful display of flowers looking healthy and happy in her joggers.

Alongside the photo, she wrote: ''Stopping to smell the flowers on a gorgeous Sunday!''

This is the first time the blonde beauty has posted anything on the website since February when she felt the need to log back in to address some pregnancy rumours and a fake social media account.

She vented at the time: ''I am not @persianla27. I am not getting married and I am not pregnant. I don't understand why twitter won't take @persianla27 down.

''I have asked repeatedly. This person continues to impersonate and harass me and twitter needs to take the account down.

''I repeat: I am not @persianla27. She got into my private instagram somehow and took all my photos and videos. (sic)''

Prior to that, Amanda gave fans an update on her Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising school (FIDM) and admitted she was ''really loving it'' and learning a lot.

She wrote: ''Hi everybody! I haven't tweeted in a long time and I want to say hi! I've been really busy at FIDM, and I just finished my midterms.

''I am really loving school and I feel that I am learning a lot. I enjoy all of my classes and my teachers are excellent.

''I'm really appreciative of all that FIDM is giving me. I've been in school learning about the fashion business so I don't have time to tweet (sic).''

Amanda hasn't had the easiest few years as she was arrested for Driving Under the Influence in 2012 and that kickstarted somewhat of a downward spiral for her.

A few months later she was charged with two hit and runs although these were later dismissed following a financial settlement between her and the victims.

In 2014, Amanda's DUI charge was dropped and she was sentenced to three years probation as part of a plea deal. She also had her licence taken away.

She found herself in hot water once again later that year when she was caught whizzing around the streets of Los Angeles in a car with a suspended licence.

During this time she was also arrested at her home for possession of marijuana, attempting to tamper with evidence and reckless endangerment.

She also raised a few eyebrows following a series of bizarre rants on Twitter and was later placed on psychiatric hold and under the conservatorship of her mother.

She was released from the facility early and went on to focus on her fashion dreams.