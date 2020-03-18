Amanda Bynes has suggested she is pregnant.

The 33-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday (17.03.20) to share an ultrasound picture, but she later removed the photo from her account.

She captioned the picture: ''Baby on board!''

The star's on/off boyfriend, Paul Michael, also shared a slideshow of pictures on his Instagram account, including a selfie of himself and Amanda and also a similar ultrasound photo bearing the 'She's the Man' star's name and Tuesday's date on it.

He captioned his post, which has also since been removed: ''Baby in the making.''

The news comes just a week after the couple claimed their Instagram accounts had been hacked, leading to reports they had split.

Paul said: ''Both of our Instagrams got hacked and someone deleted our pictures and sent direct messages saying we broke up. We never broke up and weren't able to log into our Instagrams until last night. Assumably [the person wanted] to make it seem like we broke up.''

And with reports that the 'Amanda Show' actress refused to go to rehabilitation earlier this month, Paul confirmed it wasn't a hospital and says her trauma is resulting from her childhood and she is also suffering with anxiety.

He added: ''She's not ordered to go to a hospital. She's ordered to go to a residential treatment, which is called inpatient, but she's not in a hospital. She is affected by trauma from her childhood. The anxiety made her drop out of school and the judge ordered her to work on that in residential treatment ... She's allowed to come and go as long as she goes to therapy. She's doing really well, besides anxiety and trauma.''

Amanda - who has struggled with substance abuse and legal issues over recent years - could not legally get married without the permission of the judge in her conservatorship case, as well as her mother Lynn. She was reportedly intent on blocking her daughter's proposed marriage to Paul, feeling it wasn't in her best interest to tie the knot.