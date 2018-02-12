Amanda Bynes is reportedly planning a ''triumphant return'' to acting.

The 31-year-old actress - who was sectioned in 2013 after a very public breakdown - is set to graduate from fashion school this summer and wants to relaunch her acting career on TV.

A source told Us Weekly that Amanda, ''has been focused on school and does want to return to acting.''

The insider added: ''There is interest about her return to the small screen.

''Amanda will make it a reality - 2018 is going to be Amanda's triumphant return!''

The former child star began her return to the limelight at the weekend, posting for the first time on social media in almost a year.

Amanda shared a picture of herself at Los Angeles restaurant Girasol on Twitter, captioned: ''Dinner with friends''.

The 'Hairspray' star rose to fame as a child in Nickelodeon series 'All That' and by 13 was starring in her own sketch series 'The Amanda Show'.

He last acting role was in 2010 move 'Easy A' with Emma Stone.

Amanda was kicked out of the Los Angeles Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in 2014 but returned in 2015, majority in product development. She hopes to launch her own fashion line.

The 'She's The Man' actress saw her life spiral out of control when she was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) in 2012.

A few months later she was charged with two hit and runs, although these were later dismissed following a financial settlement between her and the victims.

Amanda was also arrested at her home for possession of marijuana, attempting to tamper with evidence and reckless endangerment. She was sectioned for mental health issues after she attempted to start a fire outside the family home.