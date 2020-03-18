Amanda Bynes' parents may get custody of her unborn child.

The 'She's the Man' hitmaker is believed to be ''about six weeks pregnant'' with her first child but her mother Lynn - who is her conservator after a judge ruled in 2013 that she doesn't have the mental capacity to make decisions for herself - is reportedly planning to file in a dependency court in Los Angeles, California, so that her condition can be reviewed and it can be ruled where the baby will live after it's born.

However, according to The Blast, Amanda's boyfriend Paul Michael - who she met at an AA meeting - will also have the right to fight for custody of the unborn tot.

But the publication reports that the likely outcome will be that the 33-year-old former actress will be forced to live with her parents and will have visitation of her own baby.

A source claimed that friends and family of Amanda - who is currently receiving treatment in a psychiatric facility - believe she may have been trying to get pregnant.

However, Amanda's lawyer David Esquibias told TMZ: ''I'm not confirming that Amanda is expecting and because of that it's premature for anyone to speculate about who would have custody of Amanda's unborn child.''

The former child star announced that she was pregnant on Instagram on Tuesday (17.03.20) when she shared an ultrasound photo bearing her name and the date.

She captioned the shot: ''Baby on board.''

Her on/off boyfriend, Paul, also shared a slideshow of pictures on his Instagram account, including a selfie of himself and Amanda and also a similar ultrasound photo with the 'What A Girl Wants' star's name on it.

He captioned the post, which has been removed: ''Baby in the making.''

Amanda recently got engaged to Paul following a whirlwind romance but their wedding may not happen as Amanda's mother doesn't approve of their engagement.

The couple - who first met around two months ago - got engaged on Valentine's Day, and they shared their happy news on Instagram.

Amanda posted an image of her sparkling diamond ring on the photo-sharing platform and captioned it: ''Engaged to tha love of my life. (sic)''

However, Amanda - who has struggled with substance abuse in the past - cannot legally get married without the permission of the judge in her conservatorship case, as well as her mother Lynn.