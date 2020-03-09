Amanda Bynes has been ordered to be psychiatric facility for mental health treatment.
Amanda Bynes has been ordered to be psychiatric facility for mental health treatment.
The 'She's the Man' actress met with her family and her then-fiancé Paul Michael and a judge to discuss the conservatorship last week on Thursday March 5 and it was ordered by the judge that she should go into a psychiatric facility.
Amanda agreed to go to the facility over the weekend so she wasn't ordered to go there straight from the courthouse, although she didn't show up then and is reportedly refusing to cooperate, The Blast reports.
Amanda recently split from her fiance Paul, calling off their engagement three weeks after announcing the news via social media, insisting they remain close friends despite their split.
Asked whether they've ended their engagement, he said: ''We did. I love her, though - she's my best friend.''
Amanda - who has struggled with substance abuse and legal issues over recent years - could not legally get married without the permission of the judge in her conservatorship case, as well as her mother Lynn.
Her mother is Amanda's conservator, and she was reportedly intent on blocking her daughter's proposed marriage to Paul, feeling it wasn't in her best interest to tie the knot.
Explaining how the process works, Neama Rahmani, the president of West Coast Trial Lawyers, recently said: ''As Amanda's conservator, her mother has responsibility over her daughter's decision-making, including whether or not to allow her to marry. If Amanda's parents did not consent to the marriage, they can petition the court to annul the marriage on the basis of Amanda's 'unsound mind.'''
They might sound like they're from the 70s, but they way they roll is very 2020.
What's new in the music world this week?
'U Kin B the Sun' is an album rich in texture and depth and one that quite obviously, and unapologetically, plays to Frazey Ford's strengths.
Listen to their new single 'Small Change'.
Everything you ever needed to know about Viking metal.
3TEETH hit Leeds for the first time with support from British artist PIG.
This will make you want to walk amongst the skyscrapers.
Smarter than your average teen comedy, this snappy movie knows how to keeps us laughing....
As Hairspray opens, director Adam Shankman's camera parts the clouds and peers down from the...
Sixteen years after the release of the original film, New Line Cinema is bringing a...
Bullies suck!As a youngster I faced my fair share of bullies, and like the lead...
What is it about fancy prep schools that makes them the de facto setting for...
The 1995 release of Pixar's Toy Story forever altered the world of animated cinema. In...
Bullies suck!As a youngster I faced my fair share of bullies, and like the lead...
Don't be fooled by the title. Despite being named after a Christina Aguilera song,...
With its expensive but largely characterless voice castand an off-the-shelf follow-your-dreams plot retooled for a...
Knowing full well that the audience for "What a Girl Wants" would consist almost entirely...