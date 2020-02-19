Amanda Bynes' mother Lynn will have the final say on whether the star marries her fiancé Paul Michael.

The 33-year-old actress revealed last week she is engaged her new beau, but her relationship status will need to be approved by her mother Lynn before she is able to tie the knot with Paul.

Lynn is Amanda's conservator, and has the final say in many aspects of her daughter's life, including whether or not to allow the star to get married.

Neama Rahmani, president of West Coast Trial Lawyers, told Us Weekly magazine: ''As Amanda's conservator, her mother has responsibility over her daughter's decision-making, including whether or not to allow her to marry.

''If Amanda's parents did not consent to the marriage, they can petition the court to annul the marriage on the basis of Amanda's 'unsound mind.' ''

The 'She's The Man' star announced her engagement with a photo on Instagram of her own hand, wearing a large diamond engagement ring, placed on top of her new partner's hand.

She wrote alongside the snap: ''Engaged to tha love of my life (sic).''

According to reports at the time, Amanda - who took a break from her career in 2010 amid struggles with addiction and mental health issues - and her fiancé first met at the end of the 2019 and the actress is smitten.

An insider said: ''She seems happy.''

Amanda - who graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in June 2019 - is believed to be currently residing in a sober living house.

It was reported in June that the troubled star had been able to attend her graduation after being granted a day pass from the mental health institute she had been staying in since suffering a ''stress-induced relapse'' last year.

A source said at the time that Amanda got ''a day pass because she's been doing well enough in treatment.''

After attending the graduation, Amanda went straight back to the mental health facility to continue treatment.