Amanda Bynes' mother Lynn will have the final say on whether the star marries her fiancé Paul Michael, as she is Amanda's conservator.
Amanda Bynes' mother Lynn will have the final say on whether the star marries her fiancé Paul Michael.
The 33-year-old actress revealed last week she is engaged her new beau, but her relationship status will need to be approved by her mother Lynn before she is able to tie the knot with Paul.
Lynn is Amanda's conservator, and has the final say in many aspects of her daughter's life, including whether or not to allow the star to get married.
Neama Rahmani, president of West Coast Trial Lawyers, told Us Weekly magazine: ''As Amanda's conservator, her mother has responsibility over her daughter's decision-making, including whether or not to allow her to marry.
''If Amanda's parents did not consent to the marriage, they can petition the court to annul the marriage on the basis of Amanda's 'unsound mind.' ''
The 'She's The Man' star announced her engagement with a photo on Instagram of her own hand, wearing a large diamond engagement ring, placed on top of her new partner's hand.
She wrote alongside the snap: ''Engaged to tha love of my life (sic).''
According to reports at the time, Amanda - who took a break from her career in 2010 amid struggles with addiction and mental health issues - and her fiancé first met at the end of the 2019 and the actress is smitten.
An insider said: ''She seems happy.''
Amanda - who graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in June 2019 - is believed to be currently residing in a sober living house.
It was reported in June that the troubled star had been able to attend her graduation after being granted a day pass from the mental health institute she had been staying in since suffering a ''stress-induced relapse'' last year.
A source said at the time that Amanda got ''a day pass because she's been doing well enough in treatment.''
After attending the graduation, Amanda went straight back to the mental health facility to continue treatment.
Ahead of their upcoming tour, and prior to the release of their long awaited album, Smoke Fairies played a great warm-up gig at Elsewhere in Margate.
Here's what to look forward to for Parklife 2020...
Smarter than your average teen comedy, this snappy movie knows how to keeps us laughing....
As Hairspray opens, director Adam Shankman's camera parts the clouds and peers down from the...
Sixteen years after the release of the original film, New Line Cinema is bringing a...
Bullies suck!As a youngster I faced my fair share of bullies, and like the lead...
What is it about fancy prep schools that makes them the de facto setting for...
The 1995 release of Pixar's Toy Story forever altered the world of animated cinema. In...
Bullies suck!As a youngster I faced my fair share of bullies, and like the lead...
Don't be fooled by the title. Despite being named after a Christina Aguilera song,...
With its expensive but largely characterless voice castand an off-the-shelf follow-your-dreams plot retooled for a...
Knowing full well that the audience for "What a Girl Wants" would consist almost entirely...