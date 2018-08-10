Amanda Bynes is reportedly ''looking forward to the future'' despite her conservatorship being extended until 2020.
The 32-year-old actress and fashion student has retained control of her own finances, but her mother, Lynn, is conservator over her ''person'', and will continue ''to make decisions about medical issues''.
However, it's said that the arrangement is ''the last thing on their minds'', as the family have a great relationship, and the conservatorship could actually end ''at any time''.
The Bynes' family lawyer Tamar Arminak told E! News: ''The Conservatorship can end at any time prior to 2020, but both Amanda and her parents are on such good terms and happy with Amanda's life and future, the conservatorship is the last thing on their minds.''
Court documents were filed last week to extend the conservatorship until 2020 as Amanda - who was sectioned in 2013 - has been doing so well since it was put into place.
The 'Hairspray' star rose to fame as a child in Nickelodeon series 'All That' and by 13 was starring in her own sketch series 'The Amanda Show'.
Her last acting role was in 2010 move 'Easy A' with Emma Stone.
Amanda was kicked out of the Los Angeles Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in 2014 but returned in 2015.
The 'She's The Man' actress saw her life spiral out of control when she was arrested for driving under the influence in 2012.
A few months later she was charged with two hit and runs, although these were later dismissed following a financial settlement between her and the victims.
Amanda was also arrested at her home for possession of marijuana, attempting to tamper with evidence and reckless endangerment. She was sectioned for mental health issues after she attempted to start a fire outside a family home.
