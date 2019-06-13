Amanda Bynes' rehab clinic have dropped their lawsuit against her.

The 'Easy A' actress had been subjected to legal action from Creative Care Inc. over an unpaid bill but on Wednesday (12.06.19), the company filed a request to dismiss the case.

According to documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, they asked for it to be dismissed without prejudice, meaning they could refile at a later date.

It is believed Amanda has now paid the outstanding bill of $2,467 for her two-day inpatient care.

In their original filing, Creative Care explained how they had reached the sum they were seeking back from the troubled star.

They wrote in court documents: ''Amanda Bynes, was a client at our dual diagnosis residential treatment center. She was at our facility for two days receiving inpatient treatment.

''Our monthly residential treatment rate is 37,000, divided by 30 days is $1,233.33 per day.''

According to the company's website, their dual diagnosis treatment begins with a clinical assessment, followed by sessions with the ''resident psychiatrist, registered nurses, our clinical director, therapists, and any other conciliatory staff members.''

Amanda - who is under the conservatorship of her mother, Lynne, until 2020 - checked into the clinic after relapsing in her battle against drug addiction and other mental health issues.

Since leaving the facility, the 33-year-old star has been working hard on her planned fashion line, which she decided to launch after graduating from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising.

gal mess is apparently over after a mental health facility that sued her, claiming that she owed thousands for a two-day stay earlier this year, dropped the lawsuit.

On Wednesday, June 12, Creative Care Inc. filed a request to dismiss the suit they had brought against Bynes on Tuesday, June 11, according to Los Angeles County court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com. The company filed to dismiss the case ''without prejudice,'' meaning that they could refile at a later date.

It's believed Bynes, 33, has settled her bill.