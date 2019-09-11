Amanda Bynes has joined Instagram.

The 33-year-old actress has signed up to the photo sharing website and posted her first image to her account on Tuesday (10.09.19), which showed off her new pink locks and septum piercing.

Amanda simply captioned the snap with a kissing emoji, before following up her post with three more pictures, including two more selfies - one of which was taken before she ''went pink'' - and one snap from her recent graduation ceremony from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM) in Los Angeles.

To announce her new account, Amanda also took to Twitter to post the same image of herself with pink hair, which she captioned: ''Hey guys! I'm on instagram now ! Check me out http://instagram.com/amandabynesreal (sic)''

The Twitter post marks her first since her FIDM graduation in June.

Meanwhile, it was reported in June that the troubled star had been able to attend her graduation after being granted a day pass from the mental health institute she had been staying in since suffering a ''stress-induced relapse'' earlier this year.

A source said at the time the former Disney actress got ''a day pass because she's been doing well enough in treatment.''

After attending the graduation, which took place at the Staples Centre, Amanda went straight back to the mental health facility to continue treatment.

Back in April, Amanda's lawyer told reporters that the actress is on the road to recovery ahead of her planned comeback to the entertainment industry.

Tamar Arminak said at the time: ''I can tell you she's doing remarkably well, under the circumstances. This time around, she realised herself, after the Paper Magazine interview spread, that she really wasn't feeling like herself, all of the sudden. She wanted to address it right away before going back into showbusiness and exploring showbusiness again.''