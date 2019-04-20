Amanda Bynes is doing ''remarkably well'', according to her family's attorney.

The 33-year-old actress - who checked herself into a mental health facility following a ''stress-induced relapse'' earlier this year - is on the road to recovery ahead of her planned comeback to the entertainment industry.

Tamar Arminak told 'Access': ''I can tell you she's doing remarkably well, under the circumstances.

''This time around, she realised herself, after the Paper Magazine interview spread, that she really wasn't feeling like herself, all of the sudden.

''She wanted to address it right away before going back into showbusiness and exploring showbusiness again.''

Tamar insisted that Amanda took the decision to re-enter rehab herself, having spent years struggling with personal problems.

She continued: ''It was her decision and her choice to address the situation, seek treatment, which, I think, is an incredibly mature way to handle this type of thing.

''I think we're proud of her, her parents, I can certainly say are proud of her. Her family, they're on amazing terms, great terms, and looking forward to her success.''

Tamar added that Amanda is currently focusing on self-improvement and her own wellbeing.

She shared: ''She's exercising, yoga. She's really focusing in on herself, which is very, very important.

''I know that she will be sure this time around to focus on herself and get better before she leaves the treatment centre or wherever she's seeking help currently.''

Meanwhile, in December, Leslie Grossman claimed Amanda will have ''no problem'' making her acting comeback.

The actress is a long-time friend of the 'Easy A' star - who took a break from her career in 2010 amid struggles with addiction and mental health issues - but her pal is still confident she can make a successful return to the TV and movie industry.

Leslie said: ''She's doing fantastic, she really is.

''She looks beautiful, and she's very eager to get back into acting, which I think she'll have no problem with. I think everyone wants to see her doing something.''