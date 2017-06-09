Amanda Bynes was serious about asking Drake to ''murder'' her vagina.

The 31-year-old actress - who is making a comeback after taking time out from the spotlight following several arrests and issues with drugs - tweeted Drake in 2013 saying: ''I want @drake to murder my vagina'' and has admitted that although she was high at the time, she meant it.

Speaking to Hollyscoop's Diana Madison, she said: ''I actually wasn't being insincere. I was like saying murder my vagina. I was serious, but I was also on drugs, so that was my way of saying like, 'Let's do it man.' But I was on drugs and trying to be hilarious. He's hot! What does that even mean? It just means, like, 'F**k me, Drake!'''

Amanda also revealed that her signature look during the troubled period of her life - including bright wigs and facial piercings - was inspired by Blac Chyna.

She said: ''I stole her look. I was getting the micro dermals in my cheeks because she had them. I thought they looked super hot on her. ... I'm a fan of hers. She's adorable. She's a cutie pie.''

And Amanda also revealed her plans to return to acting, after ''retiring'' in 2010.

She said: ''I do miss acting, and I actually have something surprising to tell you: I'm going to start acting again. I want to do TV, maybe a few guest spots on a show that I'm the fan of and maybe another TV show where I'm the star of in the future.''

Amanda's new lease of life comes after she was busted for driving under the influence (DUI) in 2012, which kickstarted a downward spiral for her.

A few months later she was charged with two hit and runs, although these were later dismissed following a financial settlement between her and the victims.

She was also arrested at her home for possession of marijuana, attempting to tamper with evidence and reckless endangerment.