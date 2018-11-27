Amanda Bynes fell into a depression after filming 'She's The Man' because she hated the way she looked as a guy.
Amanda Bynes fell into a ''deep depression'' because of her appearance in 'She's The Man'.
The 32-year-old actress portrayed Viola Johnson, who posed as her twin brother Sebastian in the 2006 movie and she admitted she was horrified by how she looked as a boy with short hair and sideburns and it led to an ''interesting experience'' where she went ''into a funk''.
She admitted: ''It was an interesting experience [afterwards]. When the movie came out and I saw it, I went into a deep depression for four to six months because I didn't like how I looked when I was a boy.
''I've never told anyone that.
''[It was] a super strange and out-of-body experience. It just really put me into a funk.''
The movie, a modern version of Shakespeare's 'Twelfth Night', also starred a then-unknown Channing Tatum and Amanda is proud of her role in helping making him a star.
She told Paper magazine's Break the Internet issue: ''I totally fought for Channing [to get cast in] that movie because he wasn't famous yet. He'd just done a Mountain Dew commercial and I was like, 'This guy's a star -- every girl will love him!'
''But [the producers] were like, 'He's so much older than all of you!' And I was like, 'It doesn't matter! Trust me!' ''
After her work on 'She's The Man', Amanda was then cast in 'Hairspray' and working on the musical with the likes of Zac Efron and John Travolta remains her favourite ever filming experience.
She said: ''That movie to this day was the most amazing experience I've ever had on a set.''
The 'Easy A' star got her big break when she was cast in Nickelodeon sketch series 'All That' in 2006 and she admitted the job was a ''dream come true''.
She gushed: ''It was a dream come true. It was unbelievable for me.''
