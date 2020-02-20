Paul Michael, Amanda Bynes' fiance, has not yet met her parents.
Amanda Bynes' fiance has reportedly yet to meet her parents.
The 33-year-old actress recently announced she is poised to marry Paul Michael - but Amanda still hasn't introduced her future husband to her parents, according to 'Entertainment Tonight'.
The loved-up couple - who first met around two months ago - got engaged on Valentine's Day, and they shared their happy news on Instagram later that day.
Amanda posted a photograph of her sparkling diamond ring on Instagram and captioned the eye-catching image: ''Engaged to tha love of my life. (sic)''
Despite their engagement, Amanda cannot legally get married without the permission of the judge in her conservatorship case, as well as her mother Lynn.
Her mother is Amanda's conservator, and has the final say in many aspects of her daughter's life, including whether or not to allow the Hollywood star to get married.
Explaining how the process works, Neama Rahmani, the president of West Coast Trial Lawyers, recently said: ''As Amanda's conservator, her mother has responsibility over her daughter's decision-making, including whether or not to allow her to marry.
''If Amanda's parents did not consent to the marriage, they can petition the court to annul the marriage on the basis of Amanda's 'unsound mind.'''
The 'Easy A' actress - who graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in June 2019 - is believed to be currently residing in a sober living house.
But the troubled star - who has struggled with substance abuse and has faced legal issues in recent years - was still able to attend her graduation.
Amanda was granted a day pass to attend the event from the mental health institute, where she's been staying since suffering a ''stress-induced relapse'' in 2019.
They might sound like they're from the 70s, but they way they roll is very 2020.
What's new in the music world this week?
'U Kin B the Sun' is an album rich in texture and depth and one that quite obviously, and unapologetically, plays to Frazey Ford's strengths.
Listen to their new single 'Small Change'.
Everything you ever needed to know about Viking metal.
3TEETH hit Leeds for the first time with support from British artist PIG.
This will make you want to walk amongst the skyscrapers.
Smarter than your average teen comedy, this snappy movie knows how to keeps us laughing....
As Hairspray opens, director Adam Shankman's camera parts the clouds and peers down from the...
Sixteen years after the release of the original film, New Line Cinema is bringing a...
Bullies suck!As a youngster I faced my fair share of bullies, and like the lead...
What is it about fancy prep schools that makes them the de facto setting for...
The 1995 release of Pixar's Toy Story forever altered the world of animated cinema. In...
Bullies suck!As a youngster I faced my fair share of bullies, and like the lead...
Don't be fooled by the title. Despite being named after a Christina Aguilera song,...
With its expensive but largely characterless voice castand an off-the-shelf follow-your-dreams plot retooled for a...
Knowing full well that the audience for "What a Girl Wants" would consist almost entirely...