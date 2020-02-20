Amanda Bynes' fiance has reportedly yet to meet her parents.

The 33-year-old actress recently announced she is poised to marry Paul Michael - but Amanda still hasn't introduced her future husband to her parents, according to 'Entertainment Tonight'.

The loved-up couple - who first met around two months ago - got engaged on Valentine's Day, and they shared their happy news on Instagram later that day.

Amanda posted a photograph of her sparkling diamond ring on Instagram and captioned the eye-catching image: ''Engaged to tha love of my life. (sic)''

Despite their engagement, Amanda cannot legally get married without the permission of the judge in her conservatorship case, as well as her mother Lynn.

Her mother is Amanda's conservator, and has the final say in many aspects of her daughter's life, including whether or not to allow the Hollywood star to get married.

Explaining how the process works, Neama Rahmani, the president of West Coast Trial Lawyers, recently said: ''As Amanda's conservator, her mother has responsibility over her daughter's decision-making, including whether or not to allow her to marry.

''If Amanda's parents did not consent to the marriage, they can petition the court to annul the marriage on the basis of Amanda's 'unsound mind.'''

The 'Easy A' actress - who graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in June 2019 - is believed to be currently residing in a sober living house.

But the troubled star - who has struggled with substance abuse and has faced legal issues in recent years - was still able to attend her graduation.

Amanda was granted a day pass to attend the event from the mental health institute, where she's been staying since suffering a ''stress-induced relapse'' in 2019.