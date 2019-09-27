Amanda Bynes is feeling ''really good''.

The 33-year-old actress is staying in a sober living community and is finding the support system she has there hugely helpful and her loved ones are proud of the progress she's made.

A source told E! News: ''Everything is status quo with Amanda.

''She hasn't had a recent relapse and is not doing drugs or alcohol. She is focused on her sobriety right now and committed to it and she feels really good about it. She's doing really well.

''She has a great support system with the other people there who are also in recovery. They all support each other.''

The 'She's The Man' star graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandise in June but she has yet to start working.

However, the source said: ''She still does have aspirations for a career in fashion.''

In June, it was claimed Amanda had been able to attend her graduation after being granted a day pass from the mental health institute she had been staying in since suffering a ''stress-induced relapse'' earlier this year.

A source said at the time the former Disney actress got ''a day pass because she's been doing well enough in treatment.''

After attending the graduation, which took place at the Staples Centre, Amanda went straight back to the mental health facility to continue treatment.

Back in April, Amanda's lawyer told reporters that the actress is on the road to recovery ahead of her planned comeback to the entertainment industry.

Tamar Arminak said at the time: ''I can tell you she's doing remarkably well, under the circumstances. This time around, she realised herself, after the Paper Magazine interview spread, that she really wasn't feeling like herself, all of the sudden. She wanted to address it right away before going back into showbusiness and exploring showbusiness again.''