Amanda Bynes has announced on Instagram that she is engaged.
Amanda Bynes is engaged.
The 33-year-old actress announced on Instagram that she is getting married but did not name her new fiance.
She posted a picture of her own hand, wearing a large diamond engagement ring, placed on top of her new partner's hand and wrote: ''Engaged to tha love of my life (sic).''
According to PEOPLE, Amanda - who took a break from her career in 2010 amid struggles with addiction and mental health issues - and her fiance first met at the end of the 2019 and the actress is smitten.
An insider said: ''She seems happy.''
Amanda - who graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in June 2019 - is believed to be currently residing in a sober living house.
It was reported in June that the troubled star had been able to attend her graduation after being granted a day pass from the mental health institute she had been staying in since suffering a ''stress-induced relapse'' last year.
A source said at the time that Amanda got ''a day pass because she's been doing well enough in treatment.''
After attending the graduation, Amanda went straight back to the mental health facility to continue treatment.
Back in April, Amanda's lawyer told reporters that the actress is on the road to recovery ahead of her planned comeback to the entertainment industry.
Tamar Arminak said at the time: ''I can tell you she's doing remarkably well, under the circumstances. This time around, she knew herself, after the Paper Magazine interview spread, that she really wasn't feeling like herself, all of the sudden. She wanted to address it right away before going back into showbusiness and exploring showbusiness again.''
