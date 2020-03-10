Amanda Bynes has seemingly rekindled her romance with Paul Michael, just two days after they split.

The 33-year-old actress reportedly split from her fiancé Paul over the weekend, three weeks after they had got engaged, and although Paul confirmed news of their break-up, it seems they are already back together again.

Amanda took to Instagram on Monday (09.03.20) to post a picture of herself with Paul, which she captioned: ''My love'', alongside a heart emoji.

Although the caption suggests the pair are on good terms once again, neither of them have fully confirmed the engagement is back on.

The sweet post comes after Paul revealed they were still ''best friends'' despite splitting.

Asked whether they've ended their engagement, he said: ''We did. I love her, though - she's my best friend.''

Amanda - who has struggled with substance abuse and legal issues over recent years - could not legally get married without the permission of the judge in her conservatorship case, as well as her mother Lynn.

Her mother is Amanda's conservator, and she was reportedly intent on blocking her daughter's proposed marriage to Paul, feeling it wasn't in her best interest to tie the knot.

Explaining how the process works, Neama Rahmani, the president of West Coast Trial Lawyers, recently said: ''As Amanda's conservator, her mother has responsibility over her daughter's decision-making, including whether or not to allow her to marry. If Amanda's parents did not consent to the marriage, they can petition the court to annul the marriage on the basis of Amanda's 'unsound mind.'''

Meanwhile, it was reported this week the 'She's The Man' star had a meeting with her family and Paul last week to discuss her conservatorship, where it was ordered by the judge that she should go into a psychiatric facility.

Amanda agreed to go to the facility over the weekend so she wasn't ordered to go there straight from the courthouse, although she didn't show up then and is reportedly refusing to cooperate.