Amanda Abbington says her divorce from Martin Freeman made her new play ''more emotional'' for her to perform in.

The 45-year-old actress - who was married to Martin, 47, for 16 years and shares children Grace, 10, and 13-year-old Joe with him - is starring in a stage production called 'The Son' and the 'Sherlock' actress admitted that she drew on experiences from her own life during the play.

Speaking to Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway on 'Good Morning Britain', she said: ''I'm playing a mum going through a divorce with a depressed child. Life and my age now, you always draw on your past experiences. There was points in the play where I remembered my past, but I do think actors do that. It is about a break-up, I've been through a break-up. It's about a teenage boy, I have a teenage boy, all these things factor in to it and make it in to a more emotional piece.''

'The Son' completes a trilogy of plays following Olivier Award-winning 'The Father' and 'The Mother' and tells the story of 17-year-old Nicolas who spirals out of control following his parents split.

The 'Mr. Selfridge' star went on to explain that although she doesn't want to temp fate by voicing how happy she is, she feels she has a ''lovely life'' and feels ''very lucky'' to have a job that she loves and her two children.

She said: ''I never like to say I'm too happy because then it gets scuppered. I'm lucky that I have a job that I love and I have two kids and I have a lovely life personally so I feel very lucky but then I'm going to say, it all could change.''