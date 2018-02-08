George and Amal Clooney reportedly enjoyed a whirlwind romantic getaway to celebrate her 40th birthday.

The 'Monuments Men' actor and his human rights lawyer wife - who have 10-month-old twins Ella and Alexander together - are said to have headed for a 24-hour trip to Big Sur, California, without their children to mark the milestone.

A source to Us Weekly: ''George took Amal on a private jet from Los Angeles early on Saturday afternoon, which was Amal's birthday, to Big Sur.

''They were alone and did not have the twins with them, and they returned the following day at almost the same time. It was a quick 24-hour getaway for the couple.''

The loved-up couple's romantic getaway comes shortly after George revealed he was with his parents at his home when he first laid eyes on Amal, who he married in 2014.

Explaining how they first met, George told David Letterman on his 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction' Netflix show: ''A mutual friend of ours said, 'I'm stopping by and can I bring my friend?'

''And I was like, 'Of course.' I got a call from my agent who called me and said, 'I met this woman who's coming to your house who you're gonna marry.'

''And the funniest thing was my mom and dad were visiting, so my parents were there, and we just talked and we stayed up all night talking and then, you know, I got her email address 'cause she was going to send me some pictures of my parents and then, we started writing and I didn't really ... I didn't know if she wanted to go out with me. I just thought, you know, we were buddies.''