George and Amal Clooney's twins ''slept'' through their first birthday celebrations.

The 'Money Monster' actor and his lawyer wife's kids Ella and Alexander turned one on Wednesday (06.06.18) and though the couple had bought a cake to mark the occasion, the tots just weren't interested.

Speaking on the red carpet before he picked up the American Film Institute (AFI)'s Life Achievement honour on Thursday (07.06.18), George told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Yesterday was their birthday. They are one year.

''They were kind of on Europe time, so they were sleeping during most of the day. We had a cake, [we were] waiting, and we wake them up and show it to them, and then they go back to sleep.''

The 57-year-old actor has starred in a number of great movies over the years, but they pale into insignificance compared with his personal accomplishments.

Asked the greatest role he's had, he said: ''Dad.''

The 'Argo' producer is also looking forward to Father's Day on June 17.

He quipped: ''The kids are making me a cake already and they're working on a card already. It's gonna be fun, I'm excited.''

But his 40-year-old wife refused to divulge what's really in store for her husband on his special day.

She said: ''It's gonna be a surprise.''

Amal gave a touching speech at the gala, in which she spoke of how proud she knows the twins will be of their father in the years to come.

She said: ''You fill our home with laughter and happiness and that's even before the children have worked out that 'da-da' is Batman, a talking fox, and friends with Mary Poppins.

''I'm so proud of you my love. Congratulations on this great honor that you're receiving tonight. I'm proud of you, but I also know that when our children find out not only what you have done, but who you are, they will be so proud of you too.''