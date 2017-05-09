Amal Clooney had a birthday cake made into the shape of a tequila bar for husband George Clooney's 56th birthday.

The 'Money Monster' actor was ''totally surprised'' after his pals Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber jetted over from Los Angeles to London over the weekend to party with the silver fox and his 39-year-old wife.

The brunette beauty made the sweet treat, which featured palm trees, sand and small bottles of booze, to resemble the Mexican-themed bar the couple have in their home in Mexico.

George's business associate Rande, who was also celebrating his birthday, shared a picture of the pair standing in front of the impressive cake on Instagram.

He captioned it: ''Celebrating our Birthdays @casamigos style. Thanks for the cook cake Amal. #houseoffriends (sic)''

A source told Us Weekly magazine: ''Amal had this great cake made replicating the Casamigos tequila bar from their houses in Mexico.

''Amal set it all up and Rande and Cindy surprise him when he got home. George was totally surprised.''

George - who set up his tequila brand Casamigos with Rande in 2013 - had an intimate dinner party with just ''close friends'' invited, according to E! News.

A source said: ''Amal had everyone come for dinner and drink Casamigos.''

Meanwhile, the 'Monuments Men' star and the human rights lawyer are reportedly hoping Amal will give birth to the couple's twins in London, with the family spending the next few years of their life at their home in Sonning, Berkshire, it was previously reported.

George previously revealed he and Amal have yet to choose names for their new arrivals.

He said: ''No we haven't picked out any names and I'll tell you why ... Because I've had friends pick out names around their parents and then it becomes ...

''Whatever name you pick they're like, 'Oh, I don't like that. That guy's a prime minister' 'Can't name her Susan. You remember your Aunt Susan?'

''[But] can you believe it?! Yeah, [I'm] even happier [than before]. I didn't know that we'd have kids. I was very happy that we were going to get married and then [a pregnancy] seemed like the next step.''