George and Amal Clooney's twins are ''the perfect mix'' of them both.

George's best friend Rande Gerber and his wife Cindy Crawford travelled to England to visit the pair soon after they welcomed Alexander and Ella on June 6 and Rande said the pair are adjusting well to parenthood.

He told ETOnline: ''He's so happy right now... Just in life in general and having those kids, you know, it's an incredible feeling for him.

''Cindy and I went to London and went to the house and spent some time with them. The kids are the perfect mix of George and Amal. I mean, they really are so cute!

''[We celebrated] with lots of Casamigos. Amal wasn't drinking, but George drank her share.

''She's a natural, and she looks so beautiful. They're doing great. I'm happy for them.''

George, Rande and their business partner Mike Meldon have just sold their tequila company Casamigos to Diageo for $1 billion and Rande joked George, 56, can now afford to hire himself a nanny.

He said: ''I think now he can afford to get another nanny for the other kid, and maybe another for himself!''

But he insisted the sale had nothing to do with George becoming a dad.

He explained: ''When you have kids, it's a feeling that you've never had ever before. So it's not something that you can plan on, but I think that as his kids get a little older and he has that connection as you do with your own kids, it's just natural that you want to be around them all the time. But it has really nothing to do with the brand.''

And Rande is excited about Alexander and Ella joining them all on family vacations.

He said: ''I guess [it will be] a couple more people coming for the ride, but I don't think it'll have that much effect. We'll continue to do what we do and go to incredible places and spend a lot of time together. My kids [17-year-old Presley and 15-year-old Kaia] will be prefect babysitters for theirs!''