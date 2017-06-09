George and Amal Clooney are ''so happy and contended'' after welcoming their twins.

The 'Monuments Men' star and the human rights lawyer welcomed Alexander and Ella into the world earlier this week and Amal's mother Baria Alamuddin says the couple are settling into parenthood well and look like they've been parents ''for their whole lives''.

She said: ''Oh my god, Amal and George were so beautiful, they were so happy, so contented.

''You just look at them and you feel like they've been a mother and father for their whole lives.''

And Baria admits it was a ''beautiful feeling'' seeing the ''joy'' on Amal and George's faces when the babies arrived.

She added to People magazine ''Seeing these two angels, these stunningly beautiful babies ... cuddled together, and seeing the joy on Amal and George's faces, it's one of those deeply felt beautiful feelings you can't express in words.

''[It brought us] almost unrealistic pure joy [and left me feeling like] the most blessed human being on earth.''

It comes after George's father Nick revealed the twins have the same nose as the Hollywood actor.

He said: ''George, well, his eyes were glazed so I'm not sure that he was sober. We'll figure that out! Nina swears they have George's nose. I don't know what that means ...

''They have enough on their plate to have some visiting grandparents coming in to London. So we'll leave that one entirely up to them ...

''[Amal] was telling us last week that she is as big as a house. Of course, for her, that's a very small house. But she's great ... Just as I, George married up.''