George and Amal Clooney sent a personal letter and a bunch of flowers to a set of theatre performers.

The couple took some of their extended family to see 'My Fair Lady' at The Mill in Sonning, Berkshire, south England and were so thrilled with the performance that they sent the cast and crew a thank you gift.

One of the performers wrote on Instagram: ''This is better than fairy dust! A letter and flowers from George and Amal Clooney! Thank you!!!#georgeclooney #amalclooney #MyFairLady #showoftheweek #review @millatsonning @newmutinytheatreco #flowers #flowerstagram #fairydust #mademylife #actors #theatre #elizadolittle #thankful #thankyou. (sic)''

There was a letter included with the flowers, which read: ''Amal and I wanted to thank you for a fantastic night of theatre. We loved every minute of it. You were all so wonderful. My extended family loved it too. Thank you and have a great run.''

And George isn't shy about handing out gifts as his pal Rande Gerber recently revealed George once gifted 14 of his friends $1 million each.

He recalled: ''George begins to say, 'Listen, I want you guys to know how much you've meant to me and how much you mean to me in my life. I came to Los Angeles, I slept on your couch. I'm so fortunate in my life to have all of you and I couldn't be where I am today without all of you. So it was really important to me that while we're still all here together, that I give back. So I want you all to open your suitcases.'

''Every one of us - 14 of us - got a million dollars. Every single one of us. We're in shock. Like, what is this? He goes, 'I know we've all been through some hard times, some of you are still going through it. You don't have to worry about your kids, you don't have to worry about, you know, school, you don't have to worry about paying your mortgage.'''