George and Amal Clooney are inviting two of their fans to join them in Italy.

The 'Catch-22' star and the human rights lawyer - who share twins Alexander and Ella - are raising money for their The Clooney Foundation for Justice charity by auctioning off a double date with them at their home in Lake Como, Italy.

In a video posted to Omaze's YouTube account, George said: ''Hi, I'm Amal Clooney's husband George and we'd like to invite you to come with us to Lake Como ... That's right! To benefit the Clooney Foundation for Justice we're inviting you and a guest to go on a double date with Amal - a world renowned human rights lawyer, law school professor, and a leading thinker on the concept of justice throughout the world - and me, an actor. Just picture it, you and Amal, wine in your hand, discussing current affairs while her husband quietly serves lunch.''

George then makes a joke about changing up the script and instead goes to highlight all his achievements as an actor.

Giving it another go, he said: ''Hi, I'm George Clooney. Amal is one of the most intelligent, compassionate, and impressive people you'll ever meet, and I am the two-time Sexiest Man Alive. I played Danny Ocean in the Ocean's movies. I was in a little show called ER in the '90s. Oh, and you guys like superhero movies? Well, I was Batman. Did a little show called Baby Talk. People say it's the quintessential show about a talking baby. And that's just the tip of the iceberg ... I also have Brad Pitt's home phone number, which ... I could give you.''

Fans hoping to win can donate money to the Clooney Foundation for Justice via omaze.com/clooney.