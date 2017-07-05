George and Amal Clooney have headed to Italy for their first family vacation with their twins.

The 'Money Monster' star was seen holding a baby carrier with one of his children - Ella and Alexander - in as he stepped off a private plane in Milan, Italy on Monday (03.07.17).

Amal was also seen getting some help to carry the other bassinet as she made her way down the stairs, TMZ reports.

The couple are regular visitors to Italy as they have a home in Lake Como.

Meanwhile, George and Amal Clooney have taken to parenthood like ''ducks to water''.

A source said: ''You'd think that twins would be overwhelming for anyone but they seem to have taken to this like ducks to water, all in their stride.

''They're both attentive, warm, loving parents. You could see that even in the run up to having the kids ... even months ago, in the way George would fuss and fret over making sure security at the house was safe and the nursery was perfect.

''They're elated. I don't think you've ever seen a happier pair. There's a positive energy in the house and everyone around them, including all staff, who are in great spirits too.''

And Amal's mother Baria Alamuddin is convinced the ''beautiful'' tots will grow up to work on humanitarian causes, much like their parents.

She recently said: ''The babies are so beautiful and our family is complete. They are going to bring so much joy and I hope they will be as good as their parents at bringing harmony and human rights to the world. Myself and my husband are thrilled. Amal is doing very well and they are extremely happy and overjoyed.''