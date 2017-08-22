George and Amal Clooney have donated $1 million to the ''ongoing fight for equality''.

The married couple - who share two-month-old twins Alexander and Ella together - have given the hefty sum to Southern Poverty Law Center and they want to encourage others to ''collectively'' stand up to hate.

George said in a statement: ''Amal and I wanted to add our voice (and financial assistance) to the ongoing fight for equality. There are no two sides to bigotry and hate.

''We are proud to support the Southern Poverty Law Center in its efforts to prevent violent extremism in the United States. What happened in Charlottesville, and what is happening in communities across our country, demands our collective engagement to stand up to hate.''

It comes after a source claimed George has become more ''protective'' since becoming a father.

An insider shared: ''George and Amal are so in love with their kids. They are settling in so well and enjoying the time off being at home with their family. Having children has made George even more protective and aware of who he surrounds himself with. He will do everything he can to make sure the children live as normal of a life as possible.

''Everything is going great with the babies. [George and Amal] are happier than they have ever been and really enjoying being parents ... They are truly in love and just want to be with the babies and not do much else.

''Amal's mother helps out a lot and can't get enough [of the babies]. If she doesn't see them for a few days, she is dying to come back. They have had a lot of friends visit and Amal's family is often around. There is always someone who can give a helping hand. That's given George and Amal an opportunity to be together and have some one-on-one time, too.''