George and Amal Clooney have donated $10,000 to a dog rescue charity.

The parents-to-be made a sizeable gift to Camp Cocker Rescue in Sherman Oaks, California after hearing about what had happened to nine new dogs before the organisation took them in from a backyard breeder.

Writing on their Facebook page, they shared: ''Well, you can imagine how blown away we were when we heard that a $10,000 donation was pledged to our doggies. Our generous donors would feel so good to see their donation doubled by all of you, so for the month of May, every dollar you donate will be matched (up until we reach $10,000) ...

''After we all did happy dances and cried with happiness for this unbelievable matching donation offer - we then asked the donors if (and only if they gave us their permission) ... if we could reveal their names to our supporters in order to help us reach our big goal this month. They were so very gracious to give us permission to reveal their names.

''We want to thank George and Amal Clooney for their unbelievable donation and now it's time to turn to all of YOU to see if you can match it!!!! Ready . . . set . . . go! Let's do this everyone! Spread the word far and wide! (sic)''

It comes after George and Amal chose to adopt a rescue dog for his parents Nick and Nina.

Sharing the story on their Facebook page at the time, LuvFurMutts wrote: ''Secretly, George (and wife Amal) Clooney had Angel call LuvFurMutts and arrange to have Nate adopted for his parents and to have Nate delivered on Christmas Eve to Nick and Nina.

''Nina cried a little when she opened the door and Nate was put into her arms. She was very surprised. She cried a little again when she read the card from George, Amal and Angel saying they wanted her to have Nate to enjoy Christmas with.''