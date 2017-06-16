George and Amal Clooney have taken to parenthood like ''ducks to water''.

The 39-year-old human rights lawyer gave birth to twins, a son called Alexander and a daughter called Ella, earlier this month and the high-profile couple are reportedly relishing the challenges of becoming parents for the first time.

A source said: ''You'd think that twins would be overwhelming for anyone but they seem to have taken to this like ducks to water, all in their stride.

''They're both attentive, warm, loving parents. You could see that even in the run up to having the kids ... even months ago, in the way George would fuss and fret over making sure security at the house was safe and the nursery was perfect.''

And the couple - who married in Venice, Italy, in September 2014 -

are said to be happier than ever following the births of their children.

The insider told E! News: ''They're elated. I don't think you've ever seen a happier pair.

''There's a positive energy in the house and everyone around them, including all staff, who are in great spirits too.''

George and Amal's joy has been equalled by that of their friends and family, who have helped to give their home a ''florist''-like appearance.

The source explained: ''You've never seen as many flowers that have been delivered to the house recently. It's like a florist!

''And the number of gifts continue to grow. There are going to be a lot of thank you cards going out!''

This come shortly after George's mother-in-law revealed she hopes his twins bring ''harmony and human rights'' to the world.

Baria Alamuddin is convinced the ''beautiful'' tots will grow up to work on humanitarian causes, much like their parents.

She recently said: ''The babies are so beautiful and our family is complete.

''They are going to bring so much joy and I hope they will be as good as their parents at bringing harmony and human rights to the world.

''Myself and my husband are thrilled. Amal is doing very well and they are extremely happy and overjoyed.''