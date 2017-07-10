George and Amal Clooney are ''above cloud nine'' after the arrival of their twins.

The 56-year-old actor and his 39-year-old wife welcomed twins Ella and Alexander into the world in June, and close pal Kathy Lette has revealed the new parents are ''so happy'' in their new family dynamic.

Speaking during an appearance on UK television programme 'Lorraine', Kathy said: ''Well look they're in planet parent now, we probably won't see them for a year but they did email us the day they were born. They are so happy, they are so far above cloud nine, they're waving to the Mir space station. Love in stereo, what could be better?''

And Kathy isn't the only friend of the pair to gush over the new arrivals, as Rande Gerber and his wife Cindy Crawford travelled to England to visit the pair soon after they welcomed the twins, and Rande said the pair are adjusting well to parenthood.

He said: ''He's so happy right now... Just in life in general and having those kids, you know, it's an incredible feeling for him.

''Cindy and I went to London and went to the house and spent some time with them. The kids are the perfect mix of George and Amal. I mean, they really are so cute!

''[We celebrated] with lots of Casamigos. Amal wasn't drinking, but George drank her share.

''She's a natural, and she looks so beautiful. They're doing great. I'm happy for them.''

Meanwhile, a source recently claimed George is relishing the challenge of being a new dad.

A source shared: ''He's an amazing dad - it's like he was born to be one. George and Amal [Clooney] are even closer now that they have the twins, and he's filled with wonder at what an awesome mother she is, so loving, patient and kind.''