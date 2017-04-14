George and Amal Clooney want to have their children in London.

The 'Monuments Men' star and the human rights lawyer are reportedly hoping Amal will give birth to the couple's twins in the British capital, with the family spending the next few years of their life at their home in Sonning, Berkshire, E! News reports.

Meanwhile, George previously revealed he and Amal have yet to choose names for their new arrivals.

He said: ''No we haven't picked out any names and I'll tell you why ... Because I've had friends pick out names around their parents and then it becomes ...

''Whatever name you pick they're like, 'Oh, I don't like that. That guy's a prime minister' 'Can't name her Susan. You remember your Aunt Susan?'

''[But] can you believe it?! Yeah, [I'm] even happier [than before]. I didn't know that we'd have kids. I was very happy that we were going to get married and then [a pregnancy] seemed like the next step.''

And the 55-year-old actor and the 39-year-old barrister have ''decided to be much more responsible'' after finding out about the impending twins.

He said: ''We decided to be much more responsible, to avoid the danger. I will not go to South Sudan anymore and in the Congo, Amal will no longer go to Iraq and she will avoid places where she knows she is not welcome.

''Before, I did not care, I would even say that there was a pretty exciting side to going where no reporter had ever been. We have the chance to live between three countries: Italy, America and England.

''When they go to school, we'll] choose where to settle. In the meantime, we will continue to move according to our respective schedules. People think we're never together, but we have not been separated for more than a week.''