Amal Clooney is due to give birth ''any day now''.

The human rights lawyer is expecting twins with her husband George Clooney and it is thought they will be born soon despite her due date reportedly being in the first week of June.

A source told Entertainment Tonight: ''It's any day now. They are expecting her to give birth early.''

The pair are currently residing in their home in Berkshire, England as they wait for the impending arrival of their twins.

And George is reportedly ''anxious'' but ''excited'' about becoming a father.

An insider said: ''[George] is getting a little anxious about the babies' arrival. But he's nervous in an excited, good way! ...

''George is staying put in London until Amal gives birth. They'll figure out their schedules after that. For now, they're just hunkering down!''

The 'Ocean's Eleven' star recently revealed he and Amal are still stuck on possible names for their children.

He said: ''No we haven't picked out any names and I'll tell you why ... Because I've had friends pick out names around their parents and then it becomes ...

''Whatever name you pick they're like, 'Oh, I don't like that. That guy's a prime minister' 'Can't name her Susan. You remember your Aunt Susan?'

''[But] can you believe it?! Yeah, [I'm] even happier [than before]. I didn't know that we'd have kids. I was very happy that we were going to get married and then [a pregnancy] seemed like the next step.''

And with the babies on the way, George and Amal have ''decided to be much more responsible'' after finding out about the impending twins.

He said: ''We decided to be much more responsible, to avoid the danger. I will not go to South Sudan anymore and in the Congo, Amal will no longer go to Iraq and she will avoid places where she knows she is not welcome.

''Before, I did not care, I would even say that there was a pretty exciting side to going where no reporter had ever been.''