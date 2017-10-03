Amal Clooney is among the nominees for Celebrity Mum of the Year.

The 39-year-old barrister - who has three-month-old twins Alexander and Ella, with husband George Clooney - is up for the accolade alongside the likes of singers Cheryl Tweedy, who has son Bear Payne, six months, with Liam Payne, and Geri Horner, who has daughter Bluebell, 11, and 20-month-old son Montague.

But the trio will face royal competition from Prince William's wife Duchess Catherine, who has two kids, Prince George, four, and two-year-old Princess Charlotte, and is pregnant with her third child.

Fellow pregnant star Coleen Rooney - who has sons Kai, seven, Klay, four, and 20-month-old Kit, with footballer husband Wayne Rooney - has also made the 3D-lipo Celebrity Mum of the Year Award 2017 shortlist.

Like Catherine and Coleen, Faryal Makhdoom is also expecting.

She is married to professional boxer Amir Khan, who she has three-year-old daughter Lamaisah Khan with, but the pair are to divorce.

Last month, he tweeted: ''Unfortunately it didn't work out between Me and Faryal and we are still going ahead with the divorce. We are in good talking terms.

''We have to think about our daughter Lamaisah who I will always be there for. I wish Faryal all the very best for the future (sic)''

Other celebs in contention for the prize are reality TV stars Amy Childs and Binky Felstead, Peter Andre's wife Emily Andre, and vlogger and mum-of-three Anna Saccone-Joly completes the list.

Celebrity Mum of the Year has been running for 16 years and was last won by McFly singer Tom Fletcher's wife Giovanna Fletcher.

Katie Price and Kerry Katona have both won the award twice.

3D Celebrity Mum of the Year full shortlist:

Amal Clooney

Amy Childs

Anna Saccone-Joly

Binky Felstead

Cheryl Tweedy

Coleen Rooney

Emily Andre

Faryal Makhdoom

Geri Horner

Kate Middleton