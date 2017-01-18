Amal and her client, Nobel Prize nominated activist Nadia Murad, were guests of honour at the WEF's Women of Impact dinner on Tuesday (17Jan17).

George joined his wife at the event, one of many attended by world and business leaders in the Swiss ski resort this week (end22Jan17).

The dinner was hosted by Credit Suisse chief executive officer Tina Brown, who chaired a conversation with Amal about her fight to uphold human rights, and also in attendance was outgoing U.S. Vice President Joe Biden.

The 38-year-old attorney has championed activist Nadia's cause, helping her to bring attention to the plight of the Yazidi people in Iraq, a group with a unique religion whose suffering at the hands of Islamic State (IS) militants has been classified as a genocide by the United Nations (UN).

Nadia herself was taken prison by IS after her mother and brothers were executed in 2014. She was named as a UN Goodwill Ambassador in September last year (16).

The Clooneys have also been trying to raise awareness of the desperate situation in Iraq's neighbouring country, Syria, which has been torn apart by civil war.

Last week (end15Jan17) George and Amal hosted a special screening in London of the Netflix documentary film The White Helmets, which is about a group of volunteer rescue workers in the Syria Civil Defence, who risk their own safety to pull fellow citizens from the rubble following airstrikes.