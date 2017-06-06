Amal Clooney reportedly gave birth in a luxurious £8,500 suite.

The human rights lawyer and her husband George Clooney are said to have welcomed their twins - Alexander and Ella - into the world in the comfort of a luxurious private suite in the Kensington Wing at London's Chelsea and Westminster Hospital on Tuesday morning (06.06.17).

The suite can cost up to £8,520 but those who stay in these special rooms can expect no less than midwife support, one to one, as well as 24 hour care by a consultant.

The arrival of little Alexander and Ella was announced in a statement by George's publicist earlier.

It read: ''This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives. Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine.''

And at George's expense, publicist Stan Rosenfield also joked that the actor is ''sedated and should recover in a few days''.

It comes after a source revealed Amal was due to give birth ''any day now''.

A source said: ''It's any day now. They are expecting her to give birth early ... [George] is getting a little anxious about the babies' arrival. But he's nervous in an excited, good way! ... George is staying put in London until Amal gives birth. They'll figure out their schedules after that. For now, they're just hunkering down!''

The 56-year-old actor recently confessed he and Amal hadn't picked the names for their little ones yet but did say they were happier than ever.

He said: ''No we haven't picked out any names and I'll tell you why ... Because I've had friends pick out names around their parents and then it becomes ...

''Whatever name you pick they're like, 'Oh, I don't like that. That guy's a prime minister' 'Can't name her Susan. You remember your Aunt Susan?'

''[But] can you believe it?! Yeah, [I'm] even happier [than before]. I didn't know that we'd have kids. I was very happy that we were going to get married and then [a pregnancy] seemed like the next step.''