Alyssa Milano ''won't stop fighting'' for victims of abuse.

The 46-year-old actress championed the #MeToo movement in 2017 after accusing Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment, and has now said she will continue to fight for abuse survivors until people are ''safe'' and ''protected''.

Speaking at the Safe Horizon Champion Awards Gala, she said: ''Until the 85 percent of Native American women who suffer physical or sexual violence in their lifetime are safe, I won't stop fighting. Until we protect the more than 1 million black women who are victims of sexual violence every year, I won't stop fighting. Until women around the world who are not safe from their intimate partners at home have a safe haven in our nation, I won't stop fighting. Until my trans sisters can live safely at home and in public, I won't stop fighting.''

Alyssa made her appearance at the charity's gala as she was presented with the Voice of Empowerment Award, which honoured her commitment to the charity's cause of providing assistance and services to abuse victims.

Meanwhile, the 'Charmed' alum recently said she's so passionate about activism that she would give up her acting career if she needed to.

She said: ''I just really believe that if I stay ... If my integrity stays intact and I stay true to who I am and what I believe in - which is equality, and that every child deserves a healthy happy childhood - I have to stay true to that. And if it means I'm not gonna work in this industry, then I'm not gonna work in this industry. But at least I can go to bed knowing that I fought the good fight.''

Alyssa - who has son Milo, six, and daughter Elizabella, three, with her husband Dave Bugliari - has been an activist since she was a teenager, and admits she wouldn't know how to ''function'' if she gave it up.

She added: ''And also, I've been an activist since I was 15 years old. For me, I don't know any other way to function, like I can't not be vocal about issues. So that would be disingenuous, I have to be organic to myself and right now there's a lot to fight for.''