Alyssa Milano ''prayed every day'' for Shannen Doherty to overcome her battle with cancer.

The 46-year-old actress was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, but has recently admitted she is now cancer free, and her former 'Charmed' co-star has admitted Shannen was always in her thoughts, even though the pair are believed to have had a fraught friendship in the past.

Speaking to E! News about the star, the 44-year-old actress said: ''I think we're just at ages now that what happens 15 years ago, or however long ago that was, it's irrelevant.

''I prayed for her every day that she would feel well and I can't wait to see her.''

And Alyssa believes the hardships Shannen - who is married to Kurt Iswarienko - has gone through has ''changed'' her.

She explained: ''I think that what she has gone through, [and] motherhood in my life, I think it just changes people.''

But Alyssa is ''so happy'' Shannen has overcome the disease and is ''feeling well'' again.

She added: ''I'm so happy that she's feeling well.''

Shannen and Alyssa have since moved on from their turbulent past and regularly converse with one another via private messages on social media.

And Alyssa has revealed the pair have already planned to meet up with one another soon, although they have yet to confirm a time or place.

Speaking about her upcoming plans, the 'Who's The Boss?' star said: ''Shannen and I talk a lot on Twitter via [direct message]. And I spoke to her maybe two or three days ago, and we decided that we're going to get together. That date has not been set yet, but yes.''

Meanwhile, the popular American television show based on witches, which ran for eight years, is set to get a reboot.

And Alyssa is so grateful that fans of the programme still support the show and are eager for it to make a comeback in the future.

Speaking previously, Alyssa said: ''#Charmed Fans, there are no fans like you! The best of the best. (sic).''