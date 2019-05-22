Alyssa Milano felt ''disrespected'' by the 'Charmed' reboot.

The CW rebooted the popular magical series - which Alyssa starred in alongside Rose McGowan, Holly Marie Combs, and Shannen Doherty - in October 2018, and Alyssa has said it's unlikely she'll ever make a cameo appearance in the new series because she feels as though she and her co-stars weren't ''included'' in plans for the reboot.

When asked if she'd ever reunite with her former co-stars on screen, she said: ''I think that ship has sailed. I think that they ruined the possibility of that by the way in which the reboot came down. Like, the fact that we weren't included from the very beginning. It just felt really disrespectful, you know?''

Alyssa, 46, also believes she and her co-stars would have been keen to reunite prior to the reboot.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, she said: ''It's sad, too, because I think we all would have come [together] to do something. [We] created that world. It would have been amazing.''

Back in January the 'Insatiable' star insisted she couldn't bring herself to watch the 'Charmed' reboot - which stars Madeleine Mantock, Melonie Diaz, and Sarah Jeffery in the lead roles - because it would be ''hard to sit through.''

She said at the time: ''It was such a huge part of my life, and I think the way in which it all went down from the beginning and not being included in any of those discussions, kind of makes it hard for me to accept that it's a thing.''

Alyssa isn't the first star of the original show to hit out at the remake either, as both Holly Marie Combs and Shannen Doherty slammed The CW's description of the show as ''fierce, funny, and feminist''.

Holly - who played Piper Halliwell - said: ''I appreciate the jobs and opportunities the 'Charmed' reboot has created. But I will never understand what is fierce, funny, or feminist in creating a show that basically says the original actresses are too old to do a job they did 12 years ago.''

Whilst Shannen, who starred as Prue Halliwell in the first three seasons of the original show, said the company's wording was ''offensive''.

On Twitter, she wrote: ''Their wording is terrible and a bit offensive. But, everyone makes mistakes. Perhaps with the backlash they will be more thoughtful in future.

''I love 'Charmed'. I also want it to be respected. I'm simply choosing to be constructive about it because negativity has no place in my life.''