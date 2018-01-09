Alyssa Milano has called on Ivanka Trump to donate to the Time's Up campaign to support the women who've accused her father of sexual harassment.

The 45-year-old actress asked the American businesswoman whether she would offer financial support to the women who have accused US President Donald Trump of historic sexual harassment, after Ivanka praised Oprah Winfrey's inspirational speech at the Golden Globes on Sunday (07.01.18).

In response to Oprah's powerful speech - in which she discussed the Hollywood sex scandal - Ivanka tweeted: ''Just saw @Oprah's empowering & inspiring speech at last night's #GoldenGlobes. Let's all come together, women & men, & say #TIMESUP! #United (sic)''

But Alyssa was quick to respond to Ivanka's tweet, posting a tongue-in-cheek request for Ivanka to fund the legal case of her father's accusers through the Time's Up campaign.

The actress wrote on the micro-blogging website: ''Great! You can make a lofty donation to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund that is available to support your father's accusers.

''2/ If you mean it, @IvankaTrump, will you donate $19million to the @TIMESUPNOW legal defense fund? $1m for every woman who came forward about your father, and was silenced and demeaned. (sic)''

Time's Up was founded earlier this year in response to the movie industry's sex scandal, and is designed to help tackle assault and harassment.

Oprah, 63, made her headline-grabbing speech at the Globes after she accepted the Cecil B DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award.

The TV veteran used the opportunity to discuss sexual harassment, racial injustice and press freedom, and her speech has been widely interpreted as a criticism of the current President.

Reflecting on the sex scandal, she said: ''I want to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. We know the press is under siege these days.

''We also know it's the insatiable dedication to uncovering the absolute truth that keeps us from turning a blind eye to corruption and to injustice.''